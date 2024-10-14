PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen shot 17-under and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Dahmen has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023772-65-64-66-17
    10/6/20223766-72-68-66-12
    10/7/20212467-70-70-64-13
    10/8/20205867-68-69-72-8
    10/3/2019970-64-67-65-18
    11/1/20186971-67-71-71-4

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.594 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of -1.706 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 137th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.424 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.73 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137295.3302.3
    Greens in Regulation %1270.95%72.22%
    Putts Per Round16129.7329.9
    Par Breakers12722.90%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.41%15.97%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • As of now, Dahmen has accumulated 320 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3230.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4241.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.1390.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.689-3.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.081-1.706

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.