Joel Dahmen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen shot 17-under and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Dahmen has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Dahmen's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|10/6/2022
|37
|66-72-68-66
|-12
|10/7/2021
|24
|67-70-70-64
|-13
|10/8/2020
|58
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|10/3/2019
|9
|70-64-67-65
|-18
|11/1/2018
|69
|71-67-71-71
|-4
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.594 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of -1.706 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 137th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.424 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.73 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.3
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.95%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.73
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.90%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.41%
|15.97%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- As of now, Dahmen has accumulated 320 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.323
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.424
|1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.139
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.689
|-3.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.081
|-1.706
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
