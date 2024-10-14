Joel Dahmen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 51st.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Dahmen has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.594 Strokes Gained: Putting.