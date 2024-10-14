Joe Highsmith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a sixth-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Highsmith is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Highsmith's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Highsmith is averaging 3.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.021, which ranks 106th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 51st, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.058. Additionally, he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 26.15% of the time (30th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|305.9
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.91%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.10
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.15%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.37%
|11.73%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- Currently, Highsmith ranks 160th in the FedExCup standings with 157 points.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Highsmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.599 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.021
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.058
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.106
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.306
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.164
|3.479
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.