Joe Highsmith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Highsmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.599 mark ranked in the field.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.