Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Jhonattan Vegas enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 23rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was his last competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Vegas' average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In 2019, Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Vegas' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/3/2019
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|11/1/2018
|28
|71-65-66-71
|-11
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Vegas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 0.593 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 4.027 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.634 (seventh) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.1 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.409.
- On the greens, Vegas has registered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 26.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.70%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.53
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.34%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.22%
|12.22%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has participated in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Vegas ranks 69th in the FedExCup standings with 685 points.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that event).
- Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.634
|2.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.409
|1.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.144
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.340
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.559
|4.027
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
