Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that event).

Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).