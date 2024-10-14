Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 46th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Bridgeman is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.620 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging 3.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 100th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.110. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.88%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, while he averages 28.52 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.88%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.52
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|17
|26.82%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.02%
|11.42%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- With 308 points, Bridgeman currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.892.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.239
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.110
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.106
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.566
|2.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.544
|3.378
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.