3H AGO
J.T. Poston betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
J.T. Poston looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he took third shooting 18-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Poston at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Poston has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Poston last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing third with a score of 18-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Poston's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|10/6/2022
|20
|67-69-63-71
|-14
|10/7/2021
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|10/8/2020
|27
|67-66-66-71
|-14
|10/3/2019
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|11/1/2018
|MC
|69-71
|-2
Poston's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Poston has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Poston has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -1.616 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Poston .
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 119th on TOUR with a mark of -0.126.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 23.81% of the time (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|291.9
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.79%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.81%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.50%
|17.86%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times (78.3%).
- With 1193 points, Poston currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.
- Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the BMW Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.256. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.074
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.126
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.196
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.184
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.180
|-1.616
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.