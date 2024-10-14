J.T. Poston betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Poston has an average finish of 33rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Poston has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting.