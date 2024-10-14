PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he took third shooting 18-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last eight trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Poston has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • Poston last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing third with a score of 18-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023363-69-68-66-18
    10/6/20222067-69-63-71-14
    10/7/2021MC69-69-4
    10/8/20202767-66-66-71-14
    10/3/2019MC70-71-1
    11/1/2018MC69-71-2

    Poston's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Poston has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Poston has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -1.616 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 119th on TOUR with a mark of -0.126.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 23.81% of the time (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155291.9299.4
    Greens in Regulation %13464.79%62.70%
    Putts Per Round4228.5829.3
    Par Breakers10623.81%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.50%17.86%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times (78.3%).
    • With 1193 points, Poston currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.
    • Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the BMW Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.256. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.074-0.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.126-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.1960.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.184-1.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.180-1.616

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.