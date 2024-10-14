PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

    J.J. Spaun will appear Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he placed 25th in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 13-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Spaun has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Spaun's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234666-73-69-67-9
    10/6/20221566-71-68-64-15
    10/7/20213570-65-69-69-11
    10/3/2019MC69-70-3
    11/1/20181567-69-67-68-13

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 4.825 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.5 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun sports a 0.468 mark (19th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 23.23% of the time (117th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95300.5307.8
    Greens in Regulation %2070.29%77.12%
    Putts Per Round14029.3629.7
    Par Breakers11723.23%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.30%10.13%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Although Spaun hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
    • With 419 points, Spaun currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.434 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.662 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0381.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4682.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0110.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.0840.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3354.825

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.