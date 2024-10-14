J.J. Spaun betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.