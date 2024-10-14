J.J. Spaun betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
J.J. Spaun will appear Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he placed 25th in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 13-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Spaun has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Spaun's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|10/6/2022
|15
|66-71-68-64
|-15
|10/7/2021
|35
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|10/3/2019
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|11/1/2018
|15
|67-69-67-68
|-13
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 4.825 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.5 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun sports a 0.468 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 23.23% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.5
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.29%
|77.12%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.36
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.23%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.30%
|10.13%
Spaun's best finishes
- Although Spaun hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
- With 419 points, Spaun currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.434 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.662 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.038
|1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.468
|2.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.011
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.084
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.335
|4.825
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
