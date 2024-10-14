Henrik Norlander betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 2.271 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.