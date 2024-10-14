PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Henrik Norlander hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following an eighth-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Norlander has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Norlander's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20233567-64-73-69-11
    10/6/2022MC73-73+4
    10/7/20216567-69-72-71-5
    10/8/20205867-65-74-70-8
    10/3/2019MC69-71-2

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Norlander has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging -0.665 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 3.679 in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 11th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.531, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.47%.
    • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 24.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.0304.9
    Greens in Regulation %771.47%75.31%
    Putts Per Round8528.9229.7
    Par Breakers8424.36%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance311.32%9.88%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • With 256 points, Norlander currently ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 2.271 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0000.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5312.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0010.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.088-0.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4443.679

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

