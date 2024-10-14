Henrik Norlander betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following an eighth-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Norlander has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|10/6/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|10/7/2021
|65
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|10/8/2020
|58
|67-65-74-70
|-8
|10/3/2019
|MC
|69-71
|-2
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -0.665 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 3.679 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 11th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.531, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.47%.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 24.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.0
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.47%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.92
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.36%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.32%
|9.88%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- With 256 points, Norlander currently ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 2.271 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.000
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.531
|2.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.001
|0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.088
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.444
|3.679
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.