Hayden Springer betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Springer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Springer is playing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 320.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Springer is averaging 0.551 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.354 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.5 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.280. Additionally, he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 67th. He has broken par 26.63% of the time (22nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.5
|320.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.91%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.63%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.56%
|10.71%
Springer's best finishes
- While Springer has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Springer has 283 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 4.606 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer delivered his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.586. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.354
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.280
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.040
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.211
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.325
|0.991
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.