Hayden Springer betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 320.0 yards in his past five starts.

Springer is averaging 0.551 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.