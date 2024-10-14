PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Hayden Buckley shot 2-under and took 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Buckley has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Buckley last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 2-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Buckley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20236467-71-73-71-2
    10/6/20222068-69-68-65-14
    10/7/2021866-71-67-63-17

    Buckley's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Buckley is averaging -5.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 119th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.377. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.76%.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 21.22% of the time (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119297.8303.8
    Greens in Regulation %11365.76%65.00%
    Putts Per Round12229.1830.3
    Par Breakers16421.22%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.66%15.56%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Buckley has collected 224 points, which ranks him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153), which ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.074-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.377-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.210-1.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.203-2.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.717-5.010

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.