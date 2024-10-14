Hayden Buckley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153), which ranked third in the field.