Hayden Buckley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley shot 2-under and took 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Buckley has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Buckley last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 2-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Buckley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|10/6/2022
|20
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|10/7/2021
|8
|66-71-67-63
|-17
Buckley's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Buckley is averaging -5.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 119th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.377. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.76%.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 21.22% of the time (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.8
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|65.76%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.18
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.22%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.66%
|15.56%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Buckley has collected 224 points, which ranks him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153), which ranked third in the field.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.074
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.377
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.210
|-1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.203
|-2.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.717
|-5.010
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.