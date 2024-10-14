PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall shot 13-under and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Hall's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 15-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hall's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232670-66-70-65-13
    10/6/20221566-70-69-64-15
    10/7/2021866-65-68-68-17

    Hall's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hall has finished first once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hall is averaging 2.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.338 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall has a 0.144 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 28.01 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89301.0312.9
    Greens in Regulation %11665.60%68.52%
    Putts Per Round1128.0126.9
    Par Breakers727.78%31.17%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.62%9.26%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
    • Hall, who has 517 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.889 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.236-0.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1441.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4423.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1732.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5226.338

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.