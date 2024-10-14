Harry Hall betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.889 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.