Harry Hall betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall shot 13-under and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Hall's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 15-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Hall's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|10/6/2022
|15
|66-70-69-64
|-15
|10/7/2021
|8
|66-65-68-68
|-17
Hall's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hall has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hall is averaging 2.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.338 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall has a 0.144 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 28.01 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|301.0
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|65.60%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.01
|26.9
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.78%
|31.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.62%
|9.26%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
- Hall, who has 517 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.889 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.236
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.144
|1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.442
|3.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.173
|2.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.522
|6.338
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.