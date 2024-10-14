Harris English betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Harris English enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a sixth-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, English has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 13-under.
- In English's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he finished 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
English's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|28
|69-69-68-65
|-13
|10/7/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|10/8/2020
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|11/1/2018
|36
|71-65-68-70
|-10
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 85th, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.292.
- On the greens, English's 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 31st. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.4
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|64.61%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.47
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.99%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.37%
|11.11%
English's best finishes
- Although English hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times (78.3%).
- With 969 points, English currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that event.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.149), which ranked 11th in the field.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.084
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.292
|-1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.023
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.498
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.313
|-1.416
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.