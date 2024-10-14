PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Harris English enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a sixth-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for English at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, English has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In English's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he finished 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    English's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20222869-69-68-65-13
    10/7/2021MC71-69-2
    10/8/2020MC68-69-5
    11/1/20183671-65-68-70-10

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging -1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 85th, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.292.
    • On the greens, English's 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 31st. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (167th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.4307.3
    Greens in Regulation %14064.61%62.50%
    Putts Per Round3128.4728.7
    Par Breakers16720.99%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.37%11.11%

    English's best finishes

    • Although English hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times (78.3%).
    • With 969 points, English currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 10th in that event.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.149), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.084-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.292-1.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0230.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4980.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.313-1.416

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.