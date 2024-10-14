Greyson Sigg betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Greyson Sigg carded an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Sigg has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Sigg finished 28th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Sigg's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|10/6/2022
|44
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|10/7/2021
|47
|67-70-69-70
|-8
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -0.852 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 1.478 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.097, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.436, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.45%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages 29.85 putts per round (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|294.4
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.45%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.85
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.48%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.63%
|9.13%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Sigg has accumulated 254 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg delivered his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.732. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853 (his best mark this season), which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.097
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.436
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.205
|1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.548
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.005
|1.478
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.