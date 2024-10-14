PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Greyson Sigg carded an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Sigg has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Sigg finished 28th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Sigg's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232867-70-69-66-12
    10/6/20224468-69-68-68-11
    10/7/20214767-70-69-70-8

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -0.852 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 1.478 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.097, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.436, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.45%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages 29.85 putts per round (167th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142294.4301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1770.45%73.81%
    Putts Per Round16729.8529.5
    Par Breakers11123.48%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.63%9.13%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Sigg has accumulated 254 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg delivered his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.732. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853 (his best mark this season), which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.0970.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4360.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2051.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.548-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0051.478

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.