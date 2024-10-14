Gary Woodland betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Gary Woodland hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Woodland has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Woodland missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Woodland's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|W/D
|68
|E
|10/3/2019
|55
|69-65-71-69
|-10
|11/1/2018
|10
|69-67-71-63
|-14
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 310.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -3.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging 2.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.240.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.61 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|311.5
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|65.32%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.61
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.51%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.75%
|12.04%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 56.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Woodland sits 155th in the FedExCup standings with 174 points.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.063
|1.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.240
|4.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.315
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.352
|-3.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.364
|2.692
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.