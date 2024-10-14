Gary Woodland betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026.

Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.