3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Gary Woodland hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Woodland has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Woodland missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Woodland's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/2022W/D68E
    10/3/20195569-65-71-69-10
    11/1/20181069-67-71-63-14

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 310.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -3.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging 2.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.240.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.61 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18311.5310.5
    Greens in Regulation %12465.32%72.84%
    Putts Per Round15829.6130.5
    Par Breakers15821.51%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.75%12.04%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 56.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Woodland sits 155th in the FedExCup standings with 174 points.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0631.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2404.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.315-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.352-3.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3642.692

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.