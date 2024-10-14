Garrick Higgo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, Garrick Higgo will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 46th at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Higgo has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In 2023, Higgo finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Higgo's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|10/6/2022
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|10/7/2021
|MC
|67-71
|-4
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.893 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.421 mark (156th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.9
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.96%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.08
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.87%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.90%
|12.96%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 45.8%.
- Currently, Higgo ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings with 186 points.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.213
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.421
|-1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.131
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.149
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.616
|-1.893
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.