PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, Garrick Higgo will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 9-under and placed 46th at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Higgo has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In 2023, Higgo finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Higgo's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234672-66-68-69-9
    10/6/2022MC72-68-2
    10/7/2021MC67-71-4

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.893 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.421 mark (156th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32308.9312.7
    Greens in Regulation %10865.96%68.98%
    Putts Per Round10729.0829.8
    Par Breakers6524.87%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.90%12.96%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 45.8%.
    • Currently, Higgo ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings with 186 points.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.213-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.421-1.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.131-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.149-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.616-1.893

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.