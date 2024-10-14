Garrick Higgo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341), which ranked fourth in the field.