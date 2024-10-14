PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Francesco Molinari betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Francesco Molinari shot 4-under and took 67th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Molinari's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Molinari finished 67th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2021).
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Molinari's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/7/20216770-64-75-71-4
    10/8/2020MC70-68-4

    Molinari's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Molinari has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.203 in his past five tournaments.
    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.7287.2
    Greens in Regulation %-64.63%63.49%
    Putts Per Round-29.7030.0
    Par Breakers-20.74%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.89%19.05%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.203

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.