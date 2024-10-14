Francesco Molinari betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Francesco Molinari shot 4-under and took 67th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Molinari's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Molinari finished 67th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2021).
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Molinari's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|67
|70-64-75-71
|-4
|10/8/2020
|MC
|70-68
|-4
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Molinari has an average finish of 55th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.203 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.7
|287.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.63%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.70
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.74%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.89%
|19.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.203
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
