Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Erik van Rooyen hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 43rd-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, van Rooyen has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • van Rooyen finished 23rd (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232370-67-68-65-14
    10/7/2021MC71-77+6

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 323.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging -0.229 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging -2.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 48th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.133 average that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48306.5323.4
    Greens in Regulation %2869.48%51.04%
    Putts Per Round10629.0729.9
    Par Breakers2026.68%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.24%13.19%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, van Rooyen has 813 points, ranking him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.942 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3330.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.133-2.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.209-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.333-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.589-2.460

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.