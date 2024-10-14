Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 43rd-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, van Rooyen has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- van Rooyen finished 23rd (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|10/7/2021
|MC
|71-77
|+6
van Rooyen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 323.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging -0.229 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging -2.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 48th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.133 average that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|323.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.48%
|51.04%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.07
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.68%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.24%
|13.19%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, van Rooyen has 813 points, ranking him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.942 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.333
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.133
|-2.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.209
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.333
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.589
|-2.460
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.