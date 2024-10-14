Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.942 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).