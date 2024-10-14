Eric Cole betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 46th in that tournament).