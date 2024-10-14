PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Cole has an average score of 18-under, with an average finish of third.
    • Cole finished third (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Cole's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023371-66-67-62-18
    10/6/2022MC67-72-3

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cole is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 116th, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a 0.209 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 62.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 15th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116298.0294.7
    Greens in Regulation %16962.08%66.98%
    Putts Per Round1528.1228.4
    Par Breakers9124.17%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance11114.95%11.73%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has participated in 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 67.7%.
    • Currently, Cole ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.360-2.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2093.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1560.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.175-0.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1801.426

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.