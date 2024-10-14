Eric Cole betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Cole has an average score of 18-under, with an average finish of third.
- Cole finished third (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Cole's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|10/6/2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Eric Cole has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cole is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 116th, while his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a 0.209 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 62.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranks 15th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|298.0
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|62.08%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.12
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.17%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.95%
|11.73%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has participated in 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 67.7%.
- Currently, Cole ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.360
|-2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.209
|3.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.156
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.175
|-0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.180
|1.426
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
