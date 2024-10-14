Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.