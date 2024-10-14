Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo concluded the weekend at 18-under, good for an 11th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 trying for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last five trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Grillo has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 51st.
- Grillo last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Grillo's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|10/6/2022
|73
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|10/7/2021
|47
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|10/8/2020
|34
|64-69-72-66
|-13
|10/3/2019
|MC
|68-70
|-4
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 3.032 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo owns a 0.272 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|292.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.88%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.50%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.38%
|11.11%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times (87.5%).
- Currently, Grillo sits 70th in the FedExCup standings with 684 points.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.057
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.272
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.408
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.129
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|3.032
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.