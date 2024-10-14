PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo concluded the weekend at 18-under, good for an 11th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Grillo has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 51st.
    • Grillo last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Grillo's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-70E
    10/6/20227371-67-73-69-4
    10/7/20214767-70-71-68-8
    10/8/20203464-69-72-66-13
    10/3/2019MC68-70-4

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 3.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo owns a 0.272 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154292.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %11065.88%56.11%
    Putts Per Round8628.9328.3
    Par Breakers15921.50%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.38%11.11%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times (87.5%).
    • Currently, Grillo sits 70th in the FedExCup standings with 684 points.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0570.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2721.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.408-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1291.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0503.032

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.