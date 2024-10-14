Dylan Wu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 61st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Wu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.

Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.