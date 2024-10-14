PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 69th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over the last two times Wu has entered the Shriners Children's Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC71-72+1
    10/3/2019MC66-74-2

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 61st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -3.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 136th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.164. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.97%.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.4301.3
    Greens in Regulation %5767.97%71.43%
    Putts Per Round10129.0330.5
    Par Breakers6624.84%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.87%14.68%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
    • Currently, Wu ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 6.015 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.817). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.249-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.164-2.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.083-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.092-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.090-3.541

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

