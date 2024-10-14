Dylan Wu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 69th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over the last two times Wu has entered the Shriners Children's Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|10/3/2019
|MC
|66-74
|-2
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 61st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -3.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 136th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.164. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.97%.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.97%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.03
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.84%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.87%
|14.68%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 60.9%.
- Currently, Wu ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 6.015 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.817). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.249
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.164
|-2.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.083
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.092
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.090
|-3.541
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
