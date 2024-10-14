Doug Ghim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Doug Ghim will play Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 25th in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 13-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last four trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Ghim has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In 2023, Ghim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|10/6/2022
|56
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|10/7/2021
|40
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|11/1/2018
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 34th.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 310.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -2.195 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 3.495 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.701. Additionally, he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.39%.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages 29.59 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|296.4
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.39%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.59
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.58%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.33%
|9.72%
Ghim's best finishes
- While Ghim hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Ghim sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 460 points.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.329
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.701
|3.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.024
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.284
|-2.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.771
|3.495
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
