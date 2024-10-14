PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Doug Ghim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Doug Ghim will play Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 25th in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 13-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Ghim has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In 2023, Ghim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC73-67-2
    10/6/20225668-68-70-68-10
    10/7/20214069-68-69-68-10
    11/1/2018MC72-68-2

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 34th.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 310.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -2.195 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 3.495 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.701. Additionally, he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.39%.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages 29.59 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129296.4310.2
    Greens in Regulation %871.39%76.39%
    Putts Per Round15529.5930.2
    Par Breakers7524.58%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.33%9.72%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • While Ghim hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Ghim sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 460 points.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3291.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7013.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0240.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.284-2.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7713.495

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.