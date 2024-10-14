Doug Ghim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).