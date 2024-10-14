PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the BMW Championship, Davis Thompson posted a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Thompson has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Thompson finished 35th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Thompson's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20233564-73-69-67-11
    10/6/20221266-69-66-67-16

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging -0.931 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.754 in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 this season (51st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 47th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.277, while he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.02%.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.8309.2
    Greens in Regulation %5368.02%64.44%
    Putts Per Round6428.7728.9
    Par Breakers3226.08%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.96%15.00%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has participated in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • With 1385 points, Thompson currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.006. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.331 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2261.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.277-1.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4251.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.086-0.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0130.754

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.