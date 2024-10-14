Davis Thompson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the BMW Championship, Davis Thompson posted a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open trying for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Thompson has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Thompson finished 35th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|10/6/2022
|12
|66-69-66-67
|-16
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging -0.931 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.754 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 this season (51st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 47th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.277, while he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.02%.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.8
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.02%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.77
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.08%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.96%
|15.00%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has participated in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- With 1385 points, Thompson currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.006. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.331 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.226
|1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.277
|-1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.425
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|-0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.013
|0.754
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.