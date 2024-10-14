Davis Thompson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.006. In that tournament, he finished second.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.331 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished first.