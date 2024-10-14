Davis Riley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.860 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.