Davis Riley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Davis Riley looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Riley has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 10-under.
- Riley last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 12-under.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Riley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|10/7/2021
|56
|69-68-67-73
|-7
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Riley has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.710 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Riley is averaging -1.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.393 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley sports a -0.495 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|302.9
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.02%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.57
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.13%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.61%
|16.27%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
- As of now, Riley has collected 647 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.860 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.393
|-1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.495
|-3.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.021
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.289
|1.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.577
|-1.900
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
