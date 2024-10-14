PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Riley has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Riley last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 12-under.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Riley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232867-68-70-67-12
    10/7/20215669-68-67-73-7

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.710 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Riley is averaging -1.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.393 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley sports a -0.495 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74302.9307.0
    Greens in Regulation %15064.02%61.51%
    Putts Per Round4028.5727.8
    Par Breakers5725.13%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.61%16.27%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
    • As of now, Riley has collected 647 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.860 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.393-1.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.495-3.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0210.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2891.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.577-1.900

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

