3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Skinns is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Skinns has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Skinns has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Skinns is averaging 0.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.127 this season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 65th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 29th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.395, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.66%.
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages 29.31 putts per round (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65304.0308.6
    Greens in Regulation %1570.66%73.61%
    Putts Per Round13629.3129.9
    Par Breakers8724.22%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.37%10.07%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has played 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
    • Currently, Skinns has 376 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.127-1.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3951.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.0510.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0050.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2231.108

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.