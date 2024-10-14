David Skinns betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Skinns is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Skinns has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Skinns has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Skinns is averaging 0.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.127 this season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 65th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 29th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.395, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.66%.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages 29.31 putts per round (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.0
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.66%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.31
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.22%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.37%
|10.07%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has played 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
- Currently, Skinns has 376 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.127
|-1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.395
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.051
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.005
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.223
|1.108
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.