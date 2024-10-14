David Skinns betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Skinns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.