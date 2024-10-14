David Lipsky betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that event.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.869, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.