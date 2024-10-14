PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, David Lipsky missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Lipsky last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC74-72+4
    10/6/20224469-68-71-65-11

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of 1.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 1.107 in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 147th. He has broken par 22.81% of the time (132nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164289.7295.8
    Greens in Regulation %7367.35%67.13%
    Putts Per Round14729.4728.5
    Par Breakers13222.81%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.28%16.20%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Lipsky sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 132 points.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that event.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.869, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.370-1.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2631.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0620.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.4251.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.4691.107

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.