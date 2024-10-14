David Lipsky betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, David Lipsky missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Lipsky last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Lipsky's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|10/6/2022
|44
|69-68-71-65
|-11
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- David Lipsky has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 1.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 1.107 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.263.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 147th. He has broken par 22.81% of the time (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|289.7
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.35%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.47
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.81%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.28%
|16.20%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Lipsky sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 132 points.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.869, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.370
|-1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.263
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.062
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.425
|1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.469
|1.107
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
