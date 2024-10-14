Danny Willett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Willett has an average finish of 57th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-over.

Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting.