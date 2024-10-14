Danny Willett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Danny Willett shot 14-under and finished 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Willett has played the Shriners Children's Open once of late, in 2021. He finished 21st, posting a score of 14-under.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Willett's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|21
|69-67-66-68
|-14
Willett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Willett has an average finish of 57th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-over.
- Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Willett is averaging -4.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|292.1
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|190
|61.19%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|190
|17.99%
|11.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|14.76%
|19.84%
Willett's best finishes
- Last season Willett participated in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
- Last season Willett had his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 45th with a score of 9-over (20 shots back of the winner).
- With 511 points last season, Willett ranked 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.147
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.213
|-2.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.115
|-1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.129
|-4.830
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
