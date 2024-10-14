PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Danny Willett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Danny Willett shot 14-under and finished 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Willett has played the Shriners Children's Open once of late, in 2021. He finished 21st, posting a score of 14-under.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Willett's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/7/20212169-67-66-68-14

    Willett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Willett has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-over.
    • Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Willett is averaging -4.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166292.1291.7
    Greens in Regulation %19061.19%56.75%
    Putts Per Round5628.6630.3
    Par Breakers19017.99%11.51%
    Bogey Avoidance13914.76%19.84%

    Willett's best finishes

    • Last season Willett participated in 22 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
    • Last season Willett had his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 45th with a score of 9-over (20 shots back of the winner).
    • With 511 points last season, Willett ranked 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.147-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.213-2.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.115-1.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.115-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.129-4.830

    Willett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4568-75-76-78+915
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.