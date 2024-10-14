Daniel Berger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Berger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.

Daniel Berger has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting.