3H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger will appear in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 35th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Berger has entered the Shriners Children's Open once of late, in 2019. He finished 18th, posting a score of 15-under.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Berger's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/3/20191866-67-69-67-15

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Berger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • Daniel Berger has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 2.080 in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.367 this season (23rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 109th, while his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.234. Additionally, he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.81%.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (68th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109299.1306.0
    Greens in Regulation %2469.81%71.53%
    Putts Per Round16329.7528.2
    Par Breakers6824.81%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.65%12.15%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Berger has collected 221 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.713. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.028 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3671.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.234-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.0931.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.537-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1582.080

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.