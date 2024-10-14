Daniel Berger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger will appear in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 35th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Berger has entered the Shriners Children's Open once of late, in 2019. He finished 18th, posting a score of 15-under.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Berger's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/3/2019
|18
|66-67-69-67
|-15
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 2.080 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.367 this season (23rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 109th, while his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.234. Additionally, he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.81%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (68th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|299.1
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.81%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.75
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|68
|24.81%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.65%
|12.15%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Berger has collected 221 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.713. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.028 (his best mark this season), which ranked 30th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.367
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.234
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.093
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.537
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.158
|2.080
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.