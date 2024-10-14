PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Gotterup betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He placed 44th at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2022.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Gotterup has entered the Shriners Children's Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 44th, posting a score of 11-under.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20224468-70-65-70-11

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 321.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.838 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -0.214 in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.208 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.4 yards) ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.482.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7314.4321.5
    Greens in Regulation %8766.75%68.65%
    Putts Per Round9429.0028.7
    Par Breakers10223.90%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.99%15.08%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 45.8%.
    • Currently, Gotterup has 452 points, ranking him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2080.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.482-1.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.141-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1160.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.017-0.214

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.