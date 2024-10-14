Chris Gotterup betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Chris Gotterup seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He placed 44th at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2022.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Gotterup has entered the Shriners Children's Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 44th, posting a score of 11-under.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Gotterup's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|44
|68-70-65-70
|-11
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 321.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.838 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -0.214 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.208 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.4 yards) ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.482.
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.4
|321.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.75%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.90%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.99%
|15.08%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 45.8%.
- Currently, Gotterup has 452 points, ranking him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.208
|0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.482
|-1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.141
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.116
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.017
|-0.214
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
