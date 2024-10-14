Chris Gotterup betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431 (he finished 67th in that tournament).

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.