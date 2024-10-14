Chez Reavie betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Reavie has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.

Reavie has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.