3H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Chez Reavie ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 54th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 trying for an improved score.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Reavie's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Reavie last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC75-70+3
    10/6/2022MC71-75+4
    10/7/2021MC71-68-3
    10/8/20206368-64-71-75-6
    10/3/2019MC67-71-4

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.488 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.0 yards) ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.447 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranks 136th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167288.0291.7
    Greens in Regulation %3369.25%74.21%
    Putts Per Round13629.3129.3
    Par Breakers8224.43%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.08%8.73%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Reavie ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings with 161 points.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 36th in the field at 1.464. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.220.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.736. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.357 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.488-1.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4471.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.149-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2430.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1350.478

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

