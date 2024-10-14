Chez Reavie betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Chez Reavie ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 54th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 trying for an improved score.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Reavie's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Reavie last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|10/6/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|10/7/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|10/8/2020
|63
|68-64-71-75
|-6
|10/3/2019
|MC
|67-71
|-4
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.488 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.0 yards) ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.447 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranks 136th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|288.0
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.25%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.31
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.43%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.08%
|8.73%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Reavie ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings with 161 points.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 36th in the field at 1.464. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.220.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.736. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.357 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.488
|-1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.447
|1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.149
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.243
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.135
|0.478
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.