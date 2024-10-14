Chesson Hadley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Chesson Hadley hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 64th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hadley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Hadley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|10/6/2022
|37
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|10/7/2021
|27
|64-70-71-67
|-12
|10/8/2020
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|10/3/2019
|18
|68-66-69-66
|-15
|11/1/2018
|7
|69-67-65-68
|-15
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 56th.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -2.619 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 60th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.156 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.7
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.31%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.28
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.63%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.00%
|13.19%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 47.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 227 points, Hadley currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that event).
- Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.086
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.156
|-1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.207
|-2.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.248
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.029
|-2.619
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.