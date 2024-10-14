PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chesson Hadley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Chesson Hadley hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 64th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hadley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Hadley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023770-64-67-66-17
    10/6/20223767-70-69-66-12
    10/7/20212764-70-71-67-12
    10/8/2020MC69-69-4
    10/3/20191868-66-69-66-15
    11/1/2018769-67-65-68-15

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 56th.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 313.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -2.619 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 60th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley has a -0.156 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.7313.1
    Greens in Regulation %7467.31%71.53%
    Putts Per Round13329.2830.4
    Par Breakers7324.63%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.00%13.19%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 47.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 227 points, Hadley currently ranks 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0860.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.156-1.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.207-2.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2480.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.029-2.619

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6467-68-77-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.