Charley Hoffman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman will appear Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his most recent tournament he took 28th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 15-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Hoffman's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In 2023, Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Hoffman's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|10/6/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
|10/7/2021
|44
|63-69-70-73
|-9
|10/8/2020
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|10/3/2019
|74
|70-67-67-79
|-1
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 3.436 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 this season (73rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 68th, while his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman owns a 0.284 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 27.31% of the time (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|303.8
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|66.48%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.80
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.31%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.09%
|11.94%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 550 points, Hoffman currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.120
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.284
|2.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.054
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.210
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.249
|3.436
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.