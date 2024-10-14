Charley Hoffman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that tournament, he finished 69th.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.183, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.