Chandler Phillips betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.032 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.918. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.159, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.