Chandler Phillips betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Chandler Phillips looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Phillips' first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Phillips' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Phillips has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 2.026 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 this season, which ranks 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips sports a 0.153 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 27.29% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.1
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|64.65%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.12
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.29%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.77%
|12.50%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- With 427 points, Phillips currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.032 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.918. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.159, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.022
|2.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.153
|-0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.003
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.282
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.410
|2.026
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
