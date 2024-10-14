Chan Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.