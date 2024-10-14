Chan Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Chan Kim concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 seeking an improved score.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kim has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.197 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.353 mark (33rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|302.0
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.72%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.11
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.80%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.24%
|10.19%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim has 452 points, placing him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.249
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.353
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.325
|1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.286
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.641
|3.197
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
