PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Chan Kim concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kim has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.197 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.353 mark (33rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82302.0312.2
    Greens in Regulation %1470.72%75.93%
    Putts Per Round11229.1129.7
    Par Breakers1826.80%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.24%10.19%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim has 452 points, placing him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.000.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2490.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3530.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3251.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.2860.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6413.197

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.