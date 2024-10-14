Chad Ramey betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Chad Ramey has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey is averaging 2.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.