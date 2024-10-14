Chad Ramey betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished 46th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Ramey has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Ramey finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Ramey's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|10/6/2022
|28
|67-66-69-69
|-13
|10/7/2021
|14
|63-65-69-72
|-15
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 2.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.425 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.393. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.84%.
- On the greens, Ramey has registered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 25.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|294.8
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.84%
|71.90%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.88
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.64%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.73%
|11.76%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Ramey has 367 points, placing him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.173
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.393
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.005
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.445
|2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.116
|1.425
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.