3H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Young at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Young has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In 2023, Young failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Young's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC73-72+3
    10/6/2022MC69-70-3

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Young is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.361 this season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 116th, while his 70.1% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.142. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.79%.
    • On the greens, Young has registered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 25.90% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116298.0307.2
    Greens in Regulation %4368.79%71.88%
    Putts Per Round12229.1829.8
    Par Breakers3525.90%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.20%14.24%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 54.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Young sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.016.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3611.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1420.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.320-1.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.080-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2630.162

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.