Carson Young betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Young has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In 2023, Young failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Young's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Young is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.361 this season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 116th, while his 70.1% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 81st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.142. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.79%.
- On the greens, Young has registered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 25.90% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|298.0
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|68.79%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.18
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.90%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.20%
|14.24%
Young's best finishes
- Young has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 54.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Young sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.016.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.361
|1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.142
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.320
|-1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.080
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.263
|0.162
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.