Carson Young betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.016.

Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.503, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.