Carl Yuan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Carl Yuan of China plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan shot 8-under and finished 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Yuan has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 52nd.
- In 2023, Yuan finished 52nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Yuan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|10/6/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
Yuan's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 318.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -1.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -2.156 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.307 ranks 38th on TOUR this season, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.192, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.37%.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|312.0
|318.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|63.37%
|48.02%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.89
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.69%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|18.11%
|16.27%
Yuan's best finishes
- Although Yuan has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 273 points, Yuan currently sits 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.390 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.307
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.192
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.043
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.712
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.640
|-2.156
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
