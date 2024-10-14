PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Carl Yuan of China plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan shot 8-under and finished 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Yuan has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • In 2023, Yuan finished 52nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Yuan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20235275-64-70-67-8
    10/6/2022MC68-73-1

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Yuan has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 318.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -1.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -2.156 in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.307 ranks 38th on TOUR this season, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.192, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.37%.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (71st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15312.0318.0
    Greens in Regulation %15863.37%48.02%
    Putts Per Round8028.8929.9
    Par Breakers7124.69%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance16718.11%16.27%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Although Yuan has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 273 points, Yuan currently sits 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.390 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3070.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.192-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.043-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.712-1.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.640-2.156

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

