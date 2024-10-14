Carl Yuan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.390 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.178, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 11th in that event).