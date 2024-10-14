Camilo Villegas betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Villegas finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, he finished 9 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Villegas is averaging -2.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.