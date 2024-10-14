PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Camilo Villegas looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he took 35th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Villegas has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In 2021, Villegas finished 35th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Villegas' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/7/20213567-70-65-71-11
    10/8/2020MC66-72-4

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, he finished 9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -2.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -3.870 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.968 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.6 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 151st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.392, while he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.43%.
    • On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 30.07, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169284.6294.1
    Greens in Regulation %12065.43%47.22%
    Putts Per Round17430.0731.1
    Par Breakers12023.09%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance17519.63%16.20%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut five times (22.7%).
    • Villegas, who has 45 points, currently sits 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.489 mark ranked in the field.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.228.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas delivered his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 2.302. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.968-1.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.392-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.0480.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.695-2.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-2.103-3.870

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.