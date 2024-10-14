3H AGO
Camilo Villegas betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he took 35th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2021.
Latest odds for Villegas at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Villegas has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2021, Villegas finished 35th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Villegas' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|35
|67-70-65-71
|-11
|10/8/2020
|MC
|66-72
|-4
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished 9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -2.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -3.870 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.968 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.6 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 151st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.392, while he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.43%.
- On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 30.07, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|284.6
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|65.43%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|30.07
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.09%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|19.63%
|16.20%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut five times (22.7%).
- Villegas, who has 45 points, currently sits 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.489 mark ranked in the field.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.228.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas delivered his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 2.302. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.968
|-1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.392
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.695
|-2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-2.103
|-3.870
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.