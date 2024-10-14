Cameron Champ betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Cameron Champ carded a 46th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking to improve on that finish.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last five trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Champ has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Champ's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|10/6/2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|10/8/2020
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|10/3/2019
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/1/2018
|28
|69-65-66-73
|-11
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 327.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging 1.678 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging 2.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.890, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (322.6 yards) ranks first, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.724. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 150th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|322.6
|327.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|67.78%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.44%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.78%
|10.42%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 28.6%.
- Currently, Champ has 140 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.521.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ produced his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.643. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.890
|2.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.724
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.614
|-2.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.386
|1.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.062
|2.075
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.