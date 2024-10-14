Cameron Champ betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Cameron Champ has averaged 327.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Champ is averaging 1.678 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.