PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Cameron Champ carded a 46th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Champ has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Champ's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231863-67-74-65-15
    10/6/2022MC70-72E
    10/8/2020MC67-72-3
    10/3/2019MC70-72E
    11/1/20182869-65-66-73-11

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 327.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging 1.678 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging 2.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.890, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (322.6 yards) ranks first, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.724. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 150th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1322.6327.6
    Greens in Regulation %6367.78%71.53%
    Putts Per Round15029.5029.4
    Par Breakers11423.44%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance10514.78%10.42%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 28.6%.
    • Currently, Champ has 140 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.521.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ produced his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.643. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8902.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.724-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.614-2.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3861.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0622.075

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-69-70-71-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.