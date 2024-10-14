Cam Davis betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Cam Davis will appear Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he finished fifth in the BMW Championship, shooting 8-under at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Davis last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 17-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|10/6/2022
|37
|67-66-68-71
|-12
|10/7/2021
|27
|67-68-71-66
|-12
|10/8/2020
|52
|65-69-70-70
|-10
|11/1/2018
|28
|70-68-68-67
|-11
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 2.372 in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 77th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis owns a -0.046 mark (111th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR, while he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.6
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|63.78%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.63
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.00%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|14.74%
|12.35%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- With 1051 points, Davis currently ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 3.275 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.229. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.101
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.046
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.080
|1.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.184
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.251
|2.372
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.