Cam Davis betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Davis has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Davis has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.