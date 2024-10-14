3H AGO
Callum Tarren betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Callum Tarren looks for a better result in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he took 23rd shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Tarren at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Tarren's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tarren finished 23rd (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Tarren's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -2.792 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -3.107 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Tarren .
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.230 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.144 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren has registered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.95. He has broken par 23.47% of the time (112th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|309.7
|314.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.13%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.95
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.47%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|18.49%
|16.67%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has participated in 24 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 89 points, Tarren currently sits 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.160 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.658.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.915. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.230
|-1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.144
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.162
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.629
|-2.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.165
|-3.107
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.