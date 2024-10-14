Callum Tarren betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Tarren has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.

Callum Tarren has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Tarren is averaging -2.792 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.