C.T. Pan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
At the Black Desert Championship, C.T. Pan struggled, missing the cut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Pan has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Pan failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Pan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|W/D
|75
|E
|10/8/2020
|52
|68-66-69-71
|-10
|10/3/2019
|MC
|68-72
|-2
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -0.322 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of -1.145 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.087 mark (90th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan has delivered a -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|293.6
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|66.56%
|38.33%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.08
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.97%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.80%
|15.00%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- Currently, Pan has 455 points, placing him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished third in that tournament).
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.577 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.061
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.087
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.355
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.035
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.347
|-1.145
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
