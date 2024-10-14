Bud Cauley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.