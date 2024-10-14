Bud Cauley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Bud Cauley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Cauley's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 14-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Cauley last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2019, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Cauley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/3/2019
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|11/1/2018
|10
|72-66-67-65
|-14
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.2
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.57%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.65%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.23%
|8.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.