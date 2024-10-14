PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Bud Cauley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Cauley's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 14-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Cauley last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2019, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Cauley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/3/2019MC71-70-1
    11/1/20181072-66-67-65-14

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cauley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.2304.2
    Greens in Regulation %-69.57%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.1729.6
    Par Breakers-20.65%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.23%8.73%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.610

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-67-69-74-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship566-67-67-67-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.