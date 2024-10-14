PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Garnett's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Garnett missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2021.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Garnett's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/7/2021MC73-65-4
    10/8/20205165-66-68-74-11
    11/1/2018MC72-70E

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett is averaging -1.168 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.342 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.5289.4
    Greens in Regulation %-71.34%71.88%
    Putts Per Round-29.2329.2
    Par Breakers-27.02%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.02%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.342

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.