Brice Garnett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 46th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Garnett is averaging -1.168 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.