Brice Garnett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Garnett's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Garnett missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2021.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Garnett's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|10/8/2020
|51
|65-66-68-74
|-11
|11/1/2018
|MC
|72-70
|E
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett is averaging -1.168 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.342 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.5
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.34%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.02%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.342
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.