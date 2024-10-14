Brendon Todd betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.448 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.

Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.220 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.