3H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Todd has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Todd last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, finishing 28th with a score of 13-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Todd's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20222869-68-69-65-13
    10/3/2019MC70-72E

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 4.187 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 3.131 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.389 (158th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.4 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.242. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.05%.
    • On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 24th on TOUR, while he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175280.4287.1
    Greens in Regulation %14964.05%66.67%
    Putts Per Round2128.3128.4
    Par Breakers16021.46%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.11%13.89%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • As of now, Todd has collected 720 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.448 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.220 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.3890.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.242-2.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3151.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4314.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.1153.131

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.