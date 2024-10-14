Brendon Todd betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Todd has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Todd last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, finishing 28th with a score of 13-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Todd's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|28
|69-68-69-65
|-13
|10/3/2019
|MC
|70-72
|E
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 4.187 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 3.131 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.389 (158th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.4 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.242. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.05%.
- On the greens, Todd has registered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 24th on TOUR, while he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 21.46% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|280.4
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|64.05%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.31
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.46%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.11%
|13.89%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- As of now, Todd has collected 720 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.448 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.220 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.389
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.242
|-2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.315
|1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.431
|4.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.115
|3.131
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
