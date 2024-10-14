Brandon Wu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, Brandon Wu will look to build upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2022, he shot 10-under and finished 56th at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Wu has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- Wu finished 56th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2022).
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Wu's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|56
|72-65-69-68
|-10
|10/7/2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.790 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.436 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.5 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.049, while he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 22.31% of the time (144th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|293.5
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|66.67%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.13
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.31%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.59%
|10.71%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Wu, who has 181 points, currently ranks 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.709 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.436
|-1.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.049
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.168
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.050
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.366
|-1.790
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|71-66-72-69
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
