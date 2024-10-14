Brandon Wu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.