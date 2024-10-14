PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, Brandon Wu will look to build upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2022, he shot 10-under and finished 56th at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Wu has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • Wu finished 56th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2022).
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Wu's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20225672-65-69-68-10
    10/7/2021MC73-69E

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.790 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.436 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.5 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.049, while he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 22.31% of the time (144th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147293.5287.7
    Greens in Regulation %8966.67%68.65%
    Putts Per Round11729.1329.1
    Par Breakers14422.31%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.59%10.71%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Wu, who has 181 points, currently ranks 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.709 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.436-1.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.049-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1680.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.050-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.366-1.790

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-73-66-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5571-66-72-69-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.