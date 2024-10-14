PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In 2023, Taylor finished 28th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232869-69-68-66-12
    10/6/2022MC73-67-2
    10/3/20192967-67-69-67-14

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.794 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.653, which ranks 168th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 86th, and his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 174th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.770, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.11%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86301.2306.2
    Greens in Regulation %16762.11%67.59%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.2
    Par Breakers13922.44%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance17319.11%17.13%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • While Taylor hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut five times (21.7%).
    • With 79 points, Taylor currently sits 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.339. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.993.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.653-1.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.770-1.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0810.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0950.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.247-1.794

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.