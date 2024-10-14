Ben Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.