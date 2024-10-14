Ben Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In 2023, Taylor finished 28th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Taylor's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|10/6/2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|10/3/2019
|29
|67-67-69-67
|-14
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.794 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.653, which ranks 168th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 86th, and his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 174th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.770, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.11%.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.2
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|62.11%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.44%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|19.11%
|17.13%
Taylor's best finishes
- While Taylor hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut five times (21.7%).
- With 79 points, Taylor currently sits 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.339. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.993.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.653
|-1.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.770
|-1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.081
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.095
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.247
|-1.794
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.