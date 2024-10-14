PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman placed 47th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2017, shooting a even-par on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Silverman finished 47th (with a score of even-par) in his only appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in recent years (in 2017).
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Silverman has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Silverman has an average of 3.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 4.915 in his past five tournaments.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a 0.039 mark (98th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.1305.3
    Greens in Regulation %2969.44%72.84%
    Putts Per Round7728.8628.9
    Par Breakers8924.21%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance411.90%10.80%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
    • Currently, Silverman sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.741 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.458 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.924, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0951.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0390.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1020.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6533.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8904.915

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship468-71-65-71-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

