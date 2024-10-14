Ben Silverman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman placed 47th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2017, shooting a even-par on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Silverman finished 47th (with a score of even-par) in his only appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in recent years (in 2017).
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Silverman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Silverman has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman has an average of 3.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 4.915 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a 0.039 mark (98th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.1
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.44%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.86
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.21%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.90%
|10.80%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
- Currently, Silverman sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.741 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.458 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.924, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.095
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.039
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.102
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.653
|3.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.890
|4.915
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.