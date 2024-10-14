Ben Silverman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Over his last five events, Silverman has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.

Silverman has an average of 3.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.