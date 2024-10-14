PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Kohles betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 46th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Kohles' first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 1.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a 0.125 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.40, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160290.8298.8
    Greens in Regulation %3169.41%76.54%
    Putts Per Round14229.4029.8
    Par Breakers7224.66%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.99%12.04%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • While Kohles hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 64%.
    • Currently, Kohles sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 531 points.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.251 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.408 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.200, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0070.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1252.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.278-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.039-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.1981.879

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.