Ben Kohles betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 46th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Kohles' first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 1.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a 0.125 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.40, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|290.8
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.41%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.40
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.66%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.99%
|12.04%
Kohles' best finishes
- While Kohles hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 64%.
- Currently, Kohles sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 531 points.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.251 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.408 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.200, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.007
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.125
|2.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.278
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.039
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.198
|1.879
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.