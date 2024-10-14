Ben Kohles betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Kohles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kohles has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.