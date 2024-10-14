Ben Griffin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565 (he finished 39th in that event).

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210 (he finished seventh in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948. He finished 37th in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).