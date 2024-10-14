Ben Griffin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Ben Griffin enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Griffin's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Griffin missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|10/6/2022
|60
|68-69-67-71
|-9
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging 2.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.324, while he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.01%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.0
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.01%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.65
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.21%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.16%
|11.42%
Griffin's best finishes
- While Griffin hasn't won any of the 30 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- With 867 points, Griffin currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565 (he finished 39th in that event).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210 (he finished seventh in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.194
|-1.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.324
|2.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.251
|1.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.280
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.662
|2.552
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.