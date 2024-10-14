PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Ben Griffin enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Griffin's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Griffin missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC73-70+1
    10/6/20226068-69-67-71-9

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging 2.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.324, while he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.01%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133296.0299.6
    Greens in Regulation %5468.01%73.15%
    Putts Per Round5028.6529.2
    Par Breakers8924.21%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance812.16%11.42%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • While Griffin hasn't won any of the 30 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • With 867 points, Griffin currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.194-1.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3242.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2511.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2800.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6622.552

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

