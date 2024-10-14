Beau Hossler betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
When he hits the links Oct. 17-20, Beau Hossler will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 17-under and placed seventh at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hossler has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Hossler's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|10/6/2022
|64
|69-68-64-75
|-8
|10/8/2020
|34
|69-64-73-65
|-13
|10/3/2019
|29
|67-65-71-67
|-14
|11/1/2018
|23
|69-68-67-68
|-12
Hossler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 22-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hossler is averaging 4.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 138th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.283, while he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 25.72% of the time (40th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.1
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.87%
|77.43%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.73
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.72%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.33%
|7.64%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Hossler, who has 521 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.162 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251. He finished 31st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler put up his best effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.095
|1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.283
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.375
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.432
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.619
|4.480
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.