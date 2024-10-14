Beau Hossler betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.162 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251. He finished 31st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler put up his best effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.