Beau Hossler betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    When he hits the links Oct. 17-20, Beau Hossler will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 17-under and placed seventh at TPC Summerlin.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hossler has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 17-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Hossler's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023762-71-68-66-17
    10/6/20226469-68-64-75-8
    10/8/20203469-64-73-65-13
    10/3/20192967-65-71-67-14
    11/1/20182369-68-67-68-12

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 22-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hossler is averaging 4.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 138th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.283, while he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 25.72% of the time (40th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.1313.6
    Greens in Regulation %4168.87%77.43%
    Putts Per Round5828.7329.2
    Par Breakers4025.72%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.33%7.64%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Hossler, who has 521 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.162 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251. He finished 31st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler put up his best effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0951.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2830.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3751.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4320.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6194.480

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.