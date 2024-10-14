Austin Eckroat betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Austin Eckroat will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 46th-place finish at the BMW Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Eckroat's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|10/6/2022
|60
|71-66-68-70
|-9
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat is averaging 1.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 0.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 ranks 41st on TOUR this season, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.412.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.6
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|64.46%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.77
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.93%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.88%
|14.81%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 79.2%.
- Currently, Eckroat has 1069 points, ranking him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that event.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.293
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.412
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.268
|-1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.161
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.262
|0.405
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.