PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 46th-place finish at the BMW Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC71-69-2
    10/6/20226071-66-68-70-9

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat is averaging 1.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 0.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 ranks 41st on TOUR this season, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.412.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.6308.6
    Greens in Regulation %14364.46%63.27%
    Putts Per Round6428.7727.9
    Par Breakers10023.93%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance14415.88%14.81%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 79.2%.
    • Currently, Eckroat has 1069 points, ranking him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2930.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4120.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.268-1.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1611.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2620.405

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.